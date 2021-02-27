NBA》成立50年來第1次！ 太平洋組5隊今寫超罕見紀錄

今天太平洋組5支球隊都獲勝，寫下50年來紀錄。（外電資料照）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕50年來第一次！NBA今9場例行賽戰果已經全數出爐，西部太平洋分組的湖人、快艇、勇士、國王以及太陽剛好全部都奪勝，竟締造同一部同分區球隊全都贏球的罕見紀錄！

國王以110：107擊敗活塞、太陽106：97擊敗公牛、勇士130：121戰勝黃蜂、快艇119：99復仇灰熊，最後湖人102：93擊退拓荒者，據美媒統計，這次自1970-71年球季以來，太平洋組所有球隊首次在同一天全部獲勝。

請繼續往下閱讀...

這也是自2019年2月23日東部中央組球隊，公牛、騎士、活塞、溜馬、公鹿全部贏球後，再出現同一分區球隊全部獲勝的情況。

Every team in the NBA's Pacific Division played and won tonight （LAL/LAC/Pho/GS/Sac）.



It's the 1st time since its formation in 1970-71 that the Pacific has had all of its teams play & win on a single day, and the 1st for any division since the Central went 5-0 on 2/23/19.