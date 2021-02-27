晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 即時 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 看報紙 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
體育 籃球 NBA

NBA》快艇痛宰灰熊甜蜜復仇 PG爽嗑炸雞沒留給雷納德

2021/02/27 18:31

快艇今以119：99痛宰灰熊。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕快艇今以119：99痛宰灰熊，避免吞下2連敗，賽後球員們喜悅的心情展露無遺，P.喬治（Paul George）更是在記者會上大「嗑」炸雞。

快艇大軍今展現止敗企圖心，次節一鼓作氣拉開比數，半場領先16分奠定勝基，快艇此役7人得分上雙，一哥雷納德（Kawhi Leonard）獨攬30分、9籃板、7助攻，P.喬治進帳13分、4籃板、8助攻。

昨日以28分差不敵灰熊的快艇，今日成功甜蜜復仇，球員們也露出贏球喜悅，根據《ClutchPoints》記者Tomer Azarly在推特放上的影片，P.喬治賽後心情大好，並將美國知名炸雞店「Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken」的炸雞帶到記者會上直接嗑起來，吃得相當津津有味。

有趣的是，輪到雷納德洗完澡受訪時，P.喬治剛才吃得炸雞桶卻不見了，雷納德逗趣表示：「我一塊都沒吃到。」

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
推薦新聞
網友回應
已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。