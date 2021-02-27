NBA》快艇痛宰灰熊甜蜜復仇 PG爽嗑炸雞沒留給雷納德

快艇今以119：99痛宰灰熊。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕快艇今以119：99痛宰灰熊，避免吞下2連敗，賽後球員們喜悅的心情展露無遺，P.喬治（Paul George）更是在記者會上大「嗑」炸雞。

快艇大軍今展現止敗企圖心，次節一鼓作氣拉開比數，半場領先16分奠定勝基，快艇此役7人得分上雙，一哥雷納德（Kawhi Leonard）獨攬30分、9籃板、7助攻，P.喬治進帳13分、4籃板、8助攻。

請繼續往下閱讀...

昨日以28分差不敵灰熊的快艇，今日成功甜蜜復仇，球員們也露出贏球喜悅，根據《ClutchPoints》記者Tomer Azarly在推特放上的影片，P.喬治賽後心情大好，並將美國知名炸雞店「Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken」的炸雞帶到記者會上直接嗑起來，吃得相當津津有味。

有趣的是，輪到雷納德洗完澡受訪時，P.喬治剛才吃得炸雞桶卻不見了，雷納德逗趣表示：「我一塊都沒吃到。」

Paul George was in a good mood and chowing down some Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken pic.twitter.com/UDVZ4cjauW

The Gus’s Fried Chicken Paul George was eating was all gone by the time Kawhi Leonard showered and got dressed. He said he didn’t get any pic.twitter.com/g8svpzLsnW