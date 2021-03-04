NBA》年度最佳防守球員獎落誰家？ 七六人主帥給出2人選

七六人主帥瑞佛斯。（資料照，美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕本季年度最佳防守球員獎落誰家？七六人主帥瑞佛斯（Doc Rivers）提出自己的屬意人選，認為子弟兵B.西蒙斯（Ben Simmons）、爵士中鋒戈貝爾（Rudy Gobert）是最有力的競爭者。

今七六人交手爵士，瑞佛斯被《ESPN》記者Tim Bontemps問及，本季誰有資格拿下年度最佳防守球員的問題，瑞佛斯指出B.西蒙斯、戈貝爾是兩位最有力的競爭人選，若要再細分的話，他會把獎項給B.西蒙斯，除了是自己子弟兵的私心外，關鍵原因在於，B.西蒙斯能防守1到5號的球員。

七六人B.西蒙斯（左）。（美聯社）

B.西蒙斯生涯尚未拿下年度最佳防守球員，不過靠著優異的防守能力，上季成功入選年度防守第一隊，是生涯首次獲選。

爵士中鋒戈貝爾。（資料照，法新社）

戈貝爾在2018、2019年連莊年度最佳防守球員，去年挑戰該獎項3連霸失利，得主是公鹿球星「字母哥」亞德托昆波（Giannis Antetokounmpo）。

