NBA》連吃2T遭驅逐出場 太陽一哥布克吐心聲

Devin Booker gets ejected after bouncing the ball at a ref pic.twitter.com/kEj0hoMRNz — Bleacher Report （@BleacherReport） March 3, 2021

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕太陽昨踢館湖人，一哥布克（Devin Booker）第三節因與裁判抱怨，遭連吹兩次技術犯規驅逐出場，所幸太陽穩住陣腳收下勝利，布克今針對出場一事做出回應。

太陽一哥布克（持球者）。（資料照，USA TODAY Sports）

昨役第三節剩下7分10秒時，布克先是與裁判抗議領到1次技術犯規，隨後又以「洗球式」傳球給裁判再吞1次技術犯規，遭驅逐出場，好在太陽爭氣，未因布克出場而遭湖人逆轉，最終以114：104拿下勝利，戰績衝上西部第二。

請繼續往下閱讀...

布克今接受隨隊記者Gerald Bourguet採訪時，談到昨驅逐出場一事，布克直呼：「我簡直不敢相信，在如此高強度以及重要的比賽，會出現這種事情，但這也顯現太陽是一支出色的球隊，他們昨晚變得更好了。」

布克強調，他並不擔心因為他的退場，會讓太陽遭到逆轉，「我不認為球隊會變成一盤散沙，這不是會出現的情況之一，太陽也不是這樣的球隊，我們擁有許多籃球好手。」

Devin Booker on his ejection: "I just couldn't believe in such a high-intense game and an important game it would come to that." Echoed the Suns are a team and they got better last night though — Gerald Bourguet （@GeraldBourguet） March 3, 2021

"I don't see them falling apart. This isn't one of those situations, this isn't one of those teams. We've got hoopers, man." - Devin Booker on the Suns getting the W after his ejection — Gerald Bourguet （@GeraldBourguet） March 3, 2021

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法