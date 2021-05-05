NBA》完美演出！太陽控衛保羅第3回「20分、15助攻、0失誤」

保羅。（美聯社）

〔記者梁偉銘／綜合報導〕23分、16助攻、6籃板、4抄截、2阻攻，攻守全方位而且全場0失誤！太陽在老牌控衛保羅（Chris Paul）「完美」演出下，客場歷經延長賽134：118擊退騎士，5連勝再度追上爵士，順勢重返西部龍頭寶座；美媒《ESPN》統計，這也是現年35歲的保羅，職業生涯第3回「20分、15助攻、0失誤」，榮膺史上第2人。

寶刀未老的保羅，本季加盟太陽帶領這支重建球隊大翻身，目前戰績47勝18敗、勝率已逾7成。此役他16投8中，陣中火力僅次於31分、甫獲上週西部最佳球員的射手布克（Devin Booker），多達16次助攻技驚全場，單場正負值+20也是兩軍之最。自1977至78賽季個人失誤納入統計數據以來，除了仍在場上奮戰的保羅，也只有同樣控衛出身、現任籃網總教練奈許（Steve Nash），曾擁有3場「20分、15助攻、0失誤」達標的完美紀錄。

此外，據《StatMuse》統計，保羅生涯「10助攻＋、0失誤」已多達44場，現役球員中遙遙領先群雄，快艇朗度（Rajon Rondo）13場居次，灰熊康利（Mike Conley）、暴龍羅利（Kyle Lowry）各11場，湖人詹姆斯（LeBron James）10場。

Chris Paul recorded his 3rd career game with at least 20 points, 15 assists and 0 turnovers.



Since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78, Steve Nash is the only other player with 3 such games. pic.twitter.com/fXi4GEQg8V