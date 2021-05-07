NBA》冠軍中鋒的價值！ 「抓猛哥」大讚隊友M.加索

「抓猛哥」卓蒙德。（資料照，歐新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕湖人「抓猛哥」卓蒙德（Andre Drummond）接受訪問時，透露他來到紫金大軍以後，幫助自己最多的隊友是M.加索（Marc Gasol）。

根據湖人隨隊記者Mike Trudell報導，卓蒙德談到，自從他加盟湖人以來，M.加索應該是幫助他最多的人。儘管這位36歲老將近期上場時間不多，但M.加索對於比賽的知識解讀對卓蒙德來說「非常受用」。

請繼續往下閱讀...

M.加索（左）。（資料照，法新社）

衛冕軍湖人在買斷市場補強卓蒙德後，M.加索上場時間「雪崩式下滑」，雖然上場時間被嚴重壓縮，但M.加索近期受訪時提到，現在的情況他能接受，自己會扮演球隊需要的任何角色。

Andre Drummond said that Marc Gasol has “probably been the biggest help” amongst teammates since Drummond got to the Lakers, despite Gasol’s playing time being impacted. Gasol’s knowlege has been “very beneficial” for Drummond.