體育 籃球 NBA

NBA》冠軍中鋒的價值！ 「抓猛哥」大讚隊友M.加索

2021/05/07 06:45

「抓猛哥」卓蒙德。（資料照，歐新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕湖人「抓猛哥」卓蒙德（Andre Drummond）接受訪問時，透露他來到紫金大軍以後，幫助自己最多的隊友是M.加索（Marc Gasol）。

根據湖人隨隊記者Mike Trudell報導，卓蒙德談到，自從他加盟湖人以來，M.加索應該是幫助他最多的人。儘管這位36歲老將近期上場時間不多，但M.加索對於比賽的知識解讀對卓蒙德來說「非常受用」。

M.加索（左）。（資料照，法新社）

衛冕軍湖人在買斷市場補強卓蒙德後，M.加索上場時間「雪崩式下滑」，雖然上場時間被嚴重壓縮，但M.加索近期受訪時提到，現在的情況他能接受，自己會扮演球隊需要的任何角色。

