NBA》2字就讓對手沉默！ 3冠老將憶柯瑞超狂垃圾話

伊古達拉（右）曾在勇士拿下3冠，與柯瑞（左）當過隊友。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕熱火37歲老將伊古達拉（Andre Iguodala）曾在勇士拿下3冠，與柯瑞（Stephen Curry）當過隊友，今日伊古達拉談起最難忘柯瑞的垃圾話時刻，他透露，柯瑞只用2字就讓對手沉默。

伊古達拉今上播客節目《The Old Man & The Three》，他將時間回溯至2013年首輪季後賽G4，當時勇士在主場對上金塊，對方板凳席不斷在向柯瑞叫囂，結果柯瑞1招就讓對手通通閉嘴。

伊古達拉指出，柯瑞在底角三分將球投了出去，隨即轉身叫金塊板凳席「Shut up（閉嘴）」，當時球還在半空中，甚至還沒靠近籃框，接著對方一片沉默。就像在說：「我以前從未在比賽中見過這種情況。」

柯瑞超瀟灑投籃，配上簡單垃圾話，足以讓對手啞口無言，該年勇士以「下剋上」4：2擊敗金塊，不過在次輪敗北，2：4遭當年亞軍馬刺淘汰。

Iguodala on playing against Steph in Denver; Steph shoots 3 in front of Nuggets bench as team screams at him:



“He lets the ball go and turns around and tells em to shut up, balls in mid-air, not even close to the rim. The whole team was like yo i’ve never seen that before.”