晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 即時 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 看報紙 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
體育 籃球 NBA

NBA》2字就讓對手沉默！ 3冠老將憶柯瑞超狂垃圾話

2021/07/15 10:47

伊古達拉（右）曾在勇士拿下3冠，與柯瑞（左）當過隊友。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕熱火37歲老將伊古達拉（Andre Iguodala）曾在勇士拿下3冠，與柯瑞（Stephen Curry）當過隊友，今日伊古達拉談起最難忘柯瑞的垃圾話時刻，他透露，柯瑞只用2字就讓對手沉默。

伊古達拉今上播客節目《The Old Man & The Three》，他將時間回溯至2013年首輪季後賽G4，當時勇士在主場對上金塊，對方板凳席不斷在向柯瑞叫囂，結果柯瑞1招就讓對手通通閉嘴。

伊古達拉指出，柯瑞在底角三分將球投了出去，隨即轉身叫金塊板凳席「Shut up（閉嘴）」，當時球還在半空中，甚至還沒靠近籃框，接著對方一片沉默。就像在說：「我以前從未在比賽中見過這種情況。」

柯瑞超瀟灑投籃，配上簡單垃圾話，足以讓對手啞口無言，該年勇士以「下剋上」4：2擊敗金塊，不過在次輪敗北，2：4遭當年亞軍馬刺淘汰。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
推薦新聞
網友回應
載入中
已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。