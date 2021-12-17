NBA》國王爆染疫潮多人有症狀 球團緊急關閉訓練場所

國王當家後衛福克斯觸發健康安全協議。（資料照，美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕NBA疫情越發嚴重，國王隊內部似乎也爆發出染疫潮，除當家主控福克斯（De'Aaron Fox）也在今日觸發健康安全協議外，有多位人員也出現相關症狀，球團也緊急關閉練球場所。

根據《The Athletic》記者查拉尼亞（Shams Charania）的消息，國王當家主控福克斯今日觸發健康安全協議，而球團也似乎爆發染疫潮，包括榜眼巴格利（Marvin Bagley III）及代理總教練詹崔（Alvin Gentry）在內，目前多位球員及工作人員確診，並且一些病例是有出現症狀，也恐將會有多人觸發安全協議。

另外《ESPN》記者「沃神」沃納洛斯基（Adrian Wojnarowski）也指出，國王為因應疫情衝擊，緊急取消今日的練習，並且關閉訓練場所，甚至國王能否出戰明日與灰熊的比賽也被打上問號。

國王昨日在主場迎戰巫師，巴格利及詹崔都因觸發安全協議未在隊上，不過國王仍以119：105收勝，中止3連敗，目前戰績12勝17敗，排在西部第10名。

Sources: The Sacramento Kings are having a COVID-19 outbreak of multiple positive tests among players and staffers, including Marvin Bagley, Alvin Gentry — with potentially multiple additional players and staff entering protocols. There are some symptomatic cases.

The Sacramento Kings cancelled today's practice, shut down the team's facility and have growing concerns whether a Covid outbreak will allow them to play Friday night's game vs. Memphis, sources tell ESPN. The team continues to test and retest players and staff.