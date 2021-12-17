晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 即時 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 看報紙 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
體育 籃球 NBA

NBA》國王爆染疫潮多人有症狀 球團緊急關閉訓練場所

2021/12/17 09:08

國王當家後衛福克斯觸發健康安全協議。（資料照，美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕NBA疫情越發嚴重，國王隊內部似乎也爆發出染疫潮，除當家主控福克斯（De'Aaron Fox）也在今日觸發健康安全協議外，有多位人員也出現相關症狀，球團也緊急關閉練球場所。

根據《The Athletic》記者查拉尼亞（Shams Charania）的消息，國王當家主控福克斯今日觸發健康安全協議，而球團也似乎爆發染疫潮，包括榜眼巴格利（Marvin Bagley III）及代理總教練詹崔（Alvin Gentry）在內，目前多位球員及工作人員確診，並且一些病例是有出現症狀，也恐將會有多人觸發安全協議。

另外《ESPN》記者「沃神」沃納洛斯基（Adrian Wojnarowski）也指出，國王為因應疫情衝擊，緊急取消今日的練習，並且關閉訓練場所，甚至國王能否出戰明日與灰熊的比賽也被打上問號。

國王昨日在主場迎戰巫師，巴格利及詹崔都因觸發安全協議未在隊上，不過國王仍以119：105收勝，中止3連敗，目前戰績12勝17敗，排在西部第10名。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
推薦新聞
網友回應
載入中
已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。