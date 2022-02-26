世界盃》波蘭杯葛俄羅斯出賽 球員力挺「還有比足球更重要的事情」

萊萬多夫斯基。（資料照，法新社）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕俄羅斯近日打算一舉攻下烏克蘭首都基輔，引發國際社會嚴正撻伐。波蘭足協就表態拒絕與俄羅斯隊在世界盃附加賽中對抗，並稱「這是唯一正確的決定。」
2022世足附加賽，俄羅斯預計將於3月24日對上波蘭，若俄國晉級將於29日對上瑞典與捷克的勝方。
波蘭足協主席庫列薩（Cezary Kulesza）稍早表示：「鑒於俄羅斯對烏克蘭的軍事侵略升級，波蘭國家隊將不願與俄羅斯比賽。」同時也在與瑞典、捷克足協進行三方談判，以向國際足聯提出共同的立場。
No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia. We are in talks with and federations to bring forward a joint statement to FIFA.— Cezary Kulesza （@Czarek_Kulesza） February 26, 2022
對此，波蘭國家隊球員們也紛紛於社群轉貼，並表達了對這一舉動的支持，「這不是一個容易的決定，但生活中還有比足球更重要的事情。」
「我無法想像烏克蘭在被這樣的攻擊下還要與俄羅斯國家隊進行比賽。」波蘭隊隊長萊萬多夫斯基（Robert Lewandowski）就說道，並補充他明白在這場政治角力大戰下，俄羅斯的運動員和球迷無辜遭連累謾罵，不過他也認為無法置之不理，「我們不能假裝什麼都沒有發生。」他說道。
針對波蘭的請求，國際足聯尚未做出回應。
It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening. https://t.co/rfnfbXzdjF— Robert Lewandowski （@lewy_official） February 26, 2022