世界盃》波蘭杯葛俄羅斯出賽 球員力挺「還有比足球更重要的事情」

萊萬多夫斯基。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕俄羅斯近日打算一舉攻下烏克蘭首都基輔，引發國際社會嚴正撻伐。波蘭足協就表態拒絕與俄羅斯隊在世界盃附加賽中對抗，並稱「這是唯一正確的決定。」

2022世足附加賽，俄羅斯預計將於3月24日對上波蘭，若俄國晉級將於29日對上瑞典與捷克的勝方。

波蘭足協主席庫列薩（Cezary Kulesza）稍早表示：「鑒於俄羅斯對烏克蘭的軍事侵略升級，波蘭國家隊將不願與俄羅斯比賽。」同時也在與瑞典、捷克足協進行三方談判，以向國際足聯提出共同的立場。

No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia. We are in talks with and federations to bring forward a joint statement to FIFA.