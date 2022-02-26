晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 即時 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 看報紙 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
體育 足球

世界盃》波蘭杯葛俄羅斯出賽 球員力挺「還有比足球更重要的事情」

2022/02/26 20:58

萊萬多夫斯基。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕俄羅斯近日打算一舉攻下烏克蘭首都基輔，引發國際社會嚴正撻伐。波蘭足協就表態拒絕與俄羅斯隊在世界盃附加賽中對抗，並稱「這是唯一正確的決定。」

2022世足附加賽，俄羅斯預計將於3月24日對上波蘭，若俄國晉級將於29日對上瑞典與捷克的勝方。

波蘭足協主席庫列薩（Cezary Kulesza）稍早表示：「鑒於俄羅斯對烏克蘭的軍事侵略升級，波蘭國家隊將不願與俄羅斯比賽。」同時也在與瑞典、捷克足協進行三方談判，以向國際足聯提出共同的立場。

對此，波蘭國家隊球員們也紛紛於社群轉貼，並表達了對這一舉動的支持，「這不是一個容易的決定，但生活中還有比足球更重要的事情。」

「我無法想像烏克蘭在被這樣的攻擊下還要與俄羅斯國家隊進行比賽。」波蘭隊隊長萊萬多夫斯基（Robert Lewandowski）就說道，並補充他明白在這場政治角力大戰下，俄羅斯的運動員和球迷無辜遭連累謾罵，不過他也認為無法置之不理，「我們不能假裝什麼都沒有發生。」他說道。

針對波蘭的請求，國際足聯尚未做出回應。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
推薦新聞
網友回應
載入中
已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。