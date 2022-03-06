馬拉松》刷新50K世界紀錄！南非選手摩柯卡推高障礙

摩柯卡。（資料照，路透）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕南非長跑選手摩柯卡 （Stephen Mokoka）今在家鄉伊麗莎白港（Gqeberha）舉辦的Nedbank Runified 50公里項目長跑賽事中，花了2小時40分13秒完賽，打破世界紀錄。

3屆奧運選手摩柯卡首度參與50公里比賽，就打破去年的衣索比亞冠軍貝克勒（Ketema Bekele）的2小時42分7秒成績。賽後他也坦言「好累！但很享受。」

請繼續往下閱讀...

至於女子組則由衣索比亞選手柏斯（Amelework Fikadu Bosho）以3小時4分58秒拿下第一，比第二名領先將近4分鐘。

WORLD RECORD



Stephen Mokoka breaks the world 50km record at the Nedbank #Runified 50km in Gqeberha, South Africa!



For his racing debut on the distance, the three-time Olympian crosses the finish line in 2:40:13



*subject to ratification