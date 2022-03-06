晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 即時 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 看報紙 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
體育 競技運動 其它

馬拉松》刷新50K世界紀錄！南非選手摩柯卡推高障礙

2022/03/06 21:00

摩柯卡。（資料照，路透）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕南非長跑選手摩柯卡 （Stephen Mokoka）今在家鄉伊麗莎白港（Gqeberha）舉辦的Nedbank Runified 50公里項目長跑賽事中，花了2小時40分13秒完賽，打破世界紀錄。

3屆奧運選手摩柯卡首度參與50公里比賽，就打破去年的衣索比亞冠軍貝克勒（Ketema Bekele）的2小時42分7秒成績。賽後他也坦言「好累！但很享受。」

至於女子組則由衣索比亞選手柏斯（Amelework Fikadu Bosho）以3小時4分58秒拿下第一，比第二名領先將近4分鐘。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
推薦新聞
網友回應
載入中
已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。