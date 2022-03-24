晴時多雲

體育 棒球 MLB

MLB》被場邊球迷要簽名 葛蘭基竟提條件「先讓我拍照」

2022/03/24 16:43

葛蘭基。（法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕「Z魔神」葛蘭基（Zack Greinke）本季重返皇家，個性乖僻的他迎接春訓初登板前，在場邊先有了趣聞。

根據皇家記者威尼爾（Josh Vernier）在推特上指出，葛蘭基今在進行牛棚練投後，被一位球迷詢問能不能幫忙簽名，這位塞揚強投答應了，不過條件是該名球迷要讓他拍張照；在這位衣褲都印有「大麻口味拉麵」的球迷點頭後，葛蘭基就真的拿出手機捕捉球迷，行為令人摸不著頭緒。

雖然場外古怪軼事又添一樁，不過葛蘭基今在春訓初登板表現可圈可點，主投3局僅挨2安、失掉1分非自責分。雖有1次保送，不過控球方面還算出色，總共面對12名打者，有10位都在第一球搶到好球，退場後還進牛棚補足球數。

