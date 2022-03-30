NBA》缺席43場回歸首戰砍34分 P.喬治成快艇隊史首人

P.喬治復出首戰就強勢領快艇逆轉爵士。（USA TODAY Sports）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕因肘部傷勢缺陣已長達3個月的P.喬治（Paul George），今在復出首戰就繳全隊最高，第三節還獨攬20分，帶領快艇克服落後多達25分的劣勢，演出絕地反攻擊退爵士止敗，而他缺席43戰後復出首戰就飆34分，也創下快艇隊史紀錄，此外快艇也是過去25年裡，第一支單季在落後24分的狀況下，能在4場比賽逆轉的球隊。

P.喬治今對爵士強勢回歸，首節他雖然1分未得，但次節馬上就進入節奏，最後他上場31分鐘，20投10中、包括三分球9投6中，轟下全場最高的34分，另有6助攻4抄截，第三節還獨拿20分，帶領快艇上演驚天逆轉秀。

而根據美媒《Elias Sports》統計，P.喬治在缺席43戰後砍下34分，締造了快艇隊史單季缺席至少40場球員中的最高分，且這也是PG本季第7場得分破30，比其他所有快艇球員（總共6場）相加都還要多。

Paul George’s 34 points tonight are the most ever by a player who has missed their team’s previous 40+ games within one season via @EliasSports. George has more 30-point games this season （7） than the rest of the Clippers team combined （6）. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/pqZKAAQS6Z — Marc J. Spears （@MarcJSpears） March 30, 2022

而在過去25年裡，快艇也是第一支在單季落後24分的狀況下，還能在逆轉4場比賽的球隊，最驚人的是這還是在本季他們的兩位明星幾乎都不在的情況下，值得一提的是，在今天遭快艇逆轉之前，當爵士在例行賽中，握有25分以上的領先時，他們的戰績是235勝0敗。

The Clippers are the first team in the last 25 years to have four 24 point comebacks in one season. This team was missing its best players the majority of the year too. — Farbod Esnaashari （@Farbod_E） March 30, 2022

The Clippers now have come back from 24 or more down four times this season -- they already had the most in the play-by-play era. As for Utah, the Jazz were 235-0 in regular season games where they led by at least 25 points per @ESPNStatsInfo — Ohm Youngmisuk （@NotoriousOHM） March 30, 2022

「當對手打得更加努力時，就會讓我們陷入困境，」賽後受訪P.喬治這樣說道，「然而同樣地，當我們也這麼做的時候，他們（爵士）看起來就跟我們在上半場一樣掙扎。」

