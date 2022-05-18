MLB》嚇鼠人了！ 客隊播報員播報到一半竟有負鼠出現

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕昨日奧克蘭運動家隊對陣明尼蘇達雙城隊，雙城隊最終以3：1拿下比賽，球員也許很高興贏得勝利但播報員可能就沒這麼高興了，因為在比賽當中，有一位「不速之客」悄悄地溜進了奧克蘭運動家隊的客場轉播室。

雙城隊的球隊播報員布雷默（Dick Bremer）在推特上寫道「我剛剛被要求離開客隊轉播室，這樣那個滅鼠員就可以進來捕捉一隻負鼠……，等等諸如此類的話，我猜猜，這可能沒發生過吧」，並同時標記雙城隊分析師霍金斯（LaTroy Hawkins）在他的推文中。

I've just been asked to leave the visiting broadcast booth so an exterminator could come in to try to catch a possum...a series of words that, I'm guessing, has never been connected before. Hope you can join @LaTroyHawkins32, me and ????? for Twins/A's tonight from Oakland.