MLB》嚇鼠人了！ 客隊播報員播報到一半竟有負鼠出現

2022/05/18 08:52

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕昨日奧克蘭運動家隊對陣明尼蘇達雙城隊，雙城隊最終以3：1拿下比賽，球員也許很高興贏得勝利但播報員可能就沒這麼高興了，因為在比賽當中，有一位「不速之客」悄悄地溜進了奧克蘭運動家隊的客場轉播室。

雙城隊的球隊播報員布雷默（Dick Bremer）在推特上寫道「我剛剛被要求離開客隊轉播室，這樣那個滅鼠員就可以進來捕捉一隻負鼠……，等等諸如此類的話，我猜猜，這可能沒發生過吧」，並同時標記雙城隊分析師霍金斯（LaTroy Hawkins）在他的推文中。

而之後布雷默也沒有說道後續的狀況，不過他在後來的貼文分享了他的麥芽威士忌，並開玩笑地說這也是一個有效的負鼠驅逐劑。

這次事件並不是負鼠第一次出現在運動家主場。早在2015年，這隻動物就在藍鳥隊和運動家隊的比賽中在第九局爬過選手的投手丘，當時也引起不少的騷動。

運動隊主場。（資料照，法新社）

