MLB》火氣大！裁判這樣判 洋基瑞佐從板凳殺出遭驅逐（影音）

瑞佐從板凳登場抗議。（美聯社）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕洋基今天以6：9不敵金鶯的比賽，主審一系列誤判引發球員火氣大，瑞佐（Anthony Rizzo）還因此遭到趕出場，引發網友討論。
瑞佐從板凳登場抗議。（美聯社）
此役在8局上瑞佐登場打擊，前2局低角度的球進壘都被判好球，結果被三振出局，下一棒輪到史坦頓（Giancarlo Stanton）打擊，第1球與瑞佐的那2球幾乎是一樣位置，但被判壞球，這時回休息室的瑞佐不服，又衝上場抗議，結果被趕出場，這是他生涯第三次被趕。洋基的粉專「Talkin' Yanks」整理瑞佐暴走畫面，球迷也批評是裁判太過分。
請繼續往下閱讀...
另外6局下2出局滿壘，輪到金鶯隊的曼西尼（Trey Mancini）打擊，也是被2顆低角度的好球拉弓三振，他也不滿地摔頭盔、摔手套洩憤。
"I'm better than that! You know I'm better than that."— Talkin' Yanks （@TalkinYanks） May 19, 2022
Anthony Rizzo gets ejected for the third time in his career. He watched two bad strike calls go by then argued when the same pitch was called a ball to the next batter pic.twitter.com/quddnrKvmK
Umpire made two bad strike calls against Trey Mancini and he was NOT happy pic.twitter.com/ZXVZZkGAiN— Jomboy Media （@JomboyMedia） May 19, 2022