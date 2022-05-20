晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 即時 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 看報紙 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
體育 棒球 MLB

MLB》火氣大！裁判這樣判 洋基瑞佐從板凳殺出遭驅逐（影音）

2022/05/20 11:48

瑞佐從板凳登場抗議。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕洋基今天以6：9不敵金鶯的比賽，主審一系列誤判引發球員火氣大，瑞佐（Anthony Rizzo）還因此遭到趕出場，引發網友討論。

瑞佐從板凳登場抗議。（美聯社）

此役在8局上瑞佐登場打擊，前2局低角度的球進壘都被判好球，結果被三振出局，下一棒輪到史坦頓（Giancarlo Stanton）打擊，第1球與瑞佐的那2球幾乎是一樣位置，但被判壞球，這時回休息室的瑞佐不服，又衝上場抗議，結果被趕出場，這是他生涯第三次被趕。洋基的粉專「Talkin' Yanks」整理瑞佐暴走畫面，球迷也批評是裁判太過分。

另外6局下2出局滿壘，輪到金鶯隊的曼西尼（Trey Mancini）打擊，也是被2顆低角度的好球拉弓三振，他也不滿地摔頭盔、摔手套洩憤。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
推薦新聞
網友回應
載入中
已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。