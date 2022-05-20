MLB》火氣大！裁判這樣判 洋基瑞佐從板凳殺出遭驅逐（影音）

瑞佐從板凳登場抗議。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕洋基今天以6：9不敵金鶯的比賽，主審一系列誤判引發球員火氣大，瑞佐（Anthony Rizzo）還因此遭到趕出場，引發網友討論。

此役在8局上瑞佐登場打擊，前2局低角度的球進壘都被判好球，結果被三振出局，下一棒輪到史坦頓（Giancarlo Stanton）打擊，第1球與瑞佐的那2球幾乎是一樣位置，但被判壞球，這時回休息室的瑞佐不服，又衝上場抗議，結果被趕出場，這是他生涯第三次被趕。洋基的粉專「Talkin' Yanks」整理瑞佐暴走畫面，球迷也批評是裁判太過分。

另外6局下2出局滿壘，輪到金鶯隊的曼西尼（Trey Mancini）打擊，也是被2顆低角度的好球拉弓三振，他也不滿地摔頭盔、摔手套洩憤。

"I'm better than that! You know I'm better than that."



Anthony Rizzo gets ejected for the third time in his career. He watched two bad strike calls go by then argued when the same pitch was called a ball to the next batter pic.twitter.com/quddnrKvmK