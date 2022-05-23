NBA》柯瑞寫狂紀錄比肩喬丹 暗示他今年將一償宿願得FMVP?

柯瑞。（法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕西部冠軍戰G3，勇士今天客場照樣擊敗獨行俠，系列賽聽牌之外，一哥柯瑞此戰又轟31分11籃板3助攻寫下紀錄。

根據ESPN統計，這是34歲柯瑞在今年季後賽第7場轟超過30分的賽事，過去只有麥可喬丹（Michael Jordan）以及詹姆斯（LeBron James）曾在34歲或更高齡能夠在一年季後賽有這麼多場30分賽事。而最後喬丹還詹姆斯也都在該年榮膺總冠軍戰MVP。

這項數據似乎暗示著生涯拿下3冠，但從未拿過FMVP的柯瑞，有機會在今年一償宿願。

Stephen Curry has his 7th 30-point game of the playoffs.



Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the only players with that many 30-point games in a single postseason at age-34 or older. MJ and LeBron both won Finals MVP in the seasons they did this. pic.twitter.com/ISpcbZlqZc