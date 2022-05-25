NBA》生涯首度入選年度陣容爽翻！ 老鷹少主多賺逾10億

T.楊恩因入選年度陣容讓薪資大增。（資料照）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕老鷹隊少主T.楊恩（Trae Young）在今天被選進年度第三隊，生涯首度入選年度陣容，同時也觸發新秀延長合約中的伸縮條款，因此將能多賺3540萬美元（約新台幣10.4億）。

根據NBA薪資專家馬克斯（Bobby Marks）指出，由於入選年度陣容，T.楊恩將多賺3540萬美元，讓原本1.77億美元的延長合約，總值提升到2.12億美元。不過與此同時老鷹隊下個賽季的薪資將會增加610萬美元，因此超過豪華稅線780萬美元。

T.楊恩本賽季76場出賽，平均可以拿下28.4分、3.7籃板、9.7助攻，其中助攻寫下生涯新高，本季他以11張第二隊選票、77張第三隊選票，總分110分入選年度第三隊。

