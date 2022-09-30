晴時多雲

體育 棒球 MLB

MLB》沒攔到這球讓大谷無安打破功 天使菜鳥賽後謝罪了（影音）

2022/09/30 15:04

大谷翔平。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕在全場天使球迷「MVP！」「MVP！」的吶喊助威之下，大谷翔平今天在對運動家之戰演出前7.2局無安打、狂飆10K的優異表現，但8局上被敲出滾地安打破功的那一球，讓全部觀賽球迷都忍不住大呼：「好可惜！」

那是一記擊球初速82.8英哩的滾地球，22歲的菜鳥游擊手索托 （Liván Soto）沒有攔到這球顯得相當失望。

根據《The Athletic》記者布拉姆（Sam Blum）表示，索托賽後說，「我去跟大谷說，『嘿，我很抱歉』，那是艱難的PLAY，我全力伸展了，那是關於我能不能做到的PLAY。」而大谷在賽後訪問時也表示，自己那球確實投高了，也沒有辦法。

下方有球迷留言，貼出大谷拍拍索托肩膀的暖心畫面。

