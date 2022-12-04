晴時多雲

世足》抓到了！烏拉圭賽後偷尻FIFA官員腦袋 恐面臨嚴懲（影音）

2022/12/04 09:19

烏拉圭球員賽後不滿抗議。（路透）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕卡達世界盃H組賽事，烏拉圭前晚雖擊敗迦納，但卻因進球數低於南韓，而以小組第三名之姿遭到淘汰，賽後烏拉圭球員不滿包圍裁判，後衛希曼涅茲（José Giménez）辱罵裁判、甚至被拍到用手肘偷尻國際足總（FIFA）官員的後腦勺，英國媒體指出他接下來恐面臨最多15場的禁賽。

烏拉圭在小組賽的戰績與淨勝球都與南韓相同，卻因進球數較少遺憾遭到淘汰，不過他們在小組賽第二場對葡萄牙，下半場有疑似被裁判誤判、多罰了一顆點球的場面，以及最終輪卡瓦尼（Edinson Cavani）被迦納後衛推倒卻沒有獲得點球的情況。

有英格蘭足球專家在接受當地媒體採訪時提到，兩次點球判罰都對烏拉圭不利。

根據《每日郵報》報導，希曼涅茲在遭淘汰後，賽後辱罵裁判「狗娘養的」「小偷」，還告訴拍攝者「你儘管拍吧！」此外更有影片顯示他用手肘偷襲國際足總官員，未來可能面臨重金罰款，以及最多15場的禁賽處分。

