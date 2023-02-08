經典賽》直球均速達154KM！天使隊新秀投手加入中國隊（影音）

天使隊新秀卡特。（取自推特）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕世界棒球經典賽將在下月開打，中國隊今除有前軟銀好手真砂勇介入陣，近日以小聯盟合約加盟天使的25歲右投卡特（Alan Carter）也傳出將加入中國隊。

畢業自田納西州克里夫蘭Lee University的卡特，大學時曾因傷進行韌帶置換手術，去年參加大聯盟選秀並未獲得球隊青睞，不過他日前在測試會的表現不俗，速球均速達95.7英哩（154公里），獲得超過5支球隊的目光，最終與天使隊簽約。

請繼續往下閱讀...

根據《洛杉磯時報》天使隨隊記者瓦倫祖拉（Sarah Valenzuela）指出，經紀公司透露，卡特將代表中國隊參賽，他出生於新加坡，母親來自中國西安。

Free Agent & Tread Athlete @alanzcarter came out and arguably threw one of the best pens of the weekend. ⁠

⁠

At 96 MPH and 20 VB -3 HB that fastball plays, not to mention that splitter.

⁠

PC: @htownsend18

⁠#TreadFam⁠ pic.twitter.com/cXpnfwtCzW