晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 即時 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 看報紙 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
體育 棒球 其它

經典賽》直球均速達154KM！天使隊新秀投手加入中國隊（影音）

2023/02/08 18:27

天使隊新秀卡特。（取自推特）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕世界棒球經典賽將在下月開打，中國隊今除有前軟銀好手真砂勇介入陣，近日以小聯盟合約加盟天使的25歲右投卡特（Alan Carter）也傳出將加入中國隊。

畢業自田納西州克里夫蘭Lee University的卡特，大學時曾因傷進行韌帶置換手術，去年參加大聯盟選秀並未獲得球隊青睞，不過他日前在測試會的表現不俗，速球均速達95.7英哩（154公里），獲得超過5支球隊的目光，最終與天使隊簽約。

根據《洛杉磯時報》天使隨隊記者瓦倫祖拉（Sarah Valenzuela）指出，經紀公司透露，卡特將代表中國隊參賽，他出生於新加坡，母親來自中國西安。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
推薦新聞
網友回應
載入中
已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。