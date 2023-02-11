經典賽》宣傳照漏掉台灣隊引風波 WBC主席道歉了

台灣隊。（資料照，記者陳志曲攝）

〔記者林宥辰／台北報導〕2023經典賽官方昨公布各隊30人名單，並以各組球星比賽形象照方式宣傳賽事，但唯獨漏了A組預賽主辦國台灣隊，遭到台灣球迷「炎上」。WBC官方除了今天補上台灣隊球星林子偉的照片，WBC主席Jim Small也請承辦單位悍創運動行銷發布聲明稿，對於不慎遺漏台灣隊致上歉意。

聲明稿全文：

“We posted a World Baseball Classic graphic to social media that inadvertently did not include a player from the Chinese Taipei, and we regret the error and the inconvenience we have caused to our friends in Taiwan. We truly appreciate the opportunity to bring the World Baseball Classic back to Taiwan, and we look forward to staging a successful event” – Jim Small

“我們於世界棒球經典賽的社群貼文圖片不慎遺漏了中華隊的球員．對於所發生的錯誤以及對我們在台灣的夥伴們所造成的不便，我們致上歉意．我們非常珍惜再次於台灣舉辦世界棒球經典賽的機會，我們也期待可以很順利地舉辦這場盛大的活動” – Jim Small

