MLB》驚悚！金鶯大物策動雙殺不成 場邊攝影慘遭爆頭（影音）

洋基主場攝影師被暴傳砸到頭，比賽因此暫停10分鐘。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕洋基今天在主場與金鶯進行4連戰的第3戰，不過比賽中發生了驚悚的一幕，金鶯大物游擊手韓德森（Gunnar Henderson）在一次策動雙殺中失敗，失手大暴傳讓球直接砸到了場邊攝影師的頭。

事情發生在5局下，洋基一壘有人時輪到沃爾普（Anthony Volpe）打擊，他擊出了內野滾地球，金鶯策動4－6－3的雙殺守備，不過游擊手韓德森傳向一壘時丟了一個大暴傳，直接砸到場邊攝影Pete Stendel的頭。

Pete Stendel被砸到後隨即痛苦倒地，比賽也因此被迫暫停約10分鐘，好消息是Pete Stendel被擔架抬出場時，有比出手勢回應球迷，表示自己沒問題，全場也傳出「MVP」的喊聲。而事發後Pete Stendel還能正常講話，意識也保持清醒。

本場比賽兩隊鏖戰至最後，9局上金鶯僅以4：3領先一分，不過該局歐赫恩（Ryan O'Hearn）敲出兩分砲追加保險分，終場就以6：3擊敗洋基。

Yankees game is currently under delay as a cameraman was hit in the head on an overthrow.



He is talking and conscious according to Michael Kay on the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/hKjrGHHnRm