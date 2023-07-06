晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 即時 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 看報紙 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
體育 棒球 MLB

MLB》驚悚！金鶯大物策動雙殺不成 場邊攝影慘遭爆頭（影音）

2023/07/06 10:27

洋基主場攝影師被暴傳砸到頭，比賽因此暫停10分鐘。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕洋基今天在主場與金鶯進行4連戰的第3戰，不過比賽中發生了驚悚的一幕，金鶯大物游擊手韓德森（Gunnar Henderson）在一次策動雙殺中失敗，失手大暴傳讓球直接砸到了場邊攝影師的頭。

事情發生在5局下，洋基一壘有人時輪到沃爾普（Anthony Volpe）打擊，他擊出了內野滾地球，金鶯策動4－6－3的雙殺守備，不過游擊手韓德森傳向一壘時丟了一個大暴傳，直接砸到場邊攝影Pete Stendel的頭。

Pete Stendel被砸到後隨即痛苦倒地，比賽也因此被迫暫停約10分鐘，好消息是Pete Stendel被擔架抬出場時，有比出手勢回應球迷，表示自己沒問題，全場也傳出「MVP」的喊聲。而事發後Pete Stendel還能正常講話，意識也保持清醒。

本場比賽兩隊鏖戰至最後，9局上金鶯僅以4：3領先一分，不過該局歐赫恩（Ryan O'Hearn）敲出兩分砲追加保險分，終場就以6：3擊敗洋基。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
推薦新聞
網友回應
載入中
已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。