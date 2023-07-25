晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 即時 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 看報紙 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
體育 棒球 MLB

MLB》大谷翔平是否會被交易？ 傳有兩隊已向天使詢問

2023/07/25 08:53

大谷翔平。（資料照，今日美國）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕大聯盟8月1日（美國時間）的交易大限將至，天使隊日本球星大谷翔平的動向備受矚目。根據大聯盟資深記者摩洛西（Jon Morosi）指出，傳出金鶯和響尾蛇等隊已向天使隊詢問交易大谷的可能性。

天使隊目前戰績51勝49敗暫居美聯西區第三，距離爭取第3張美聯外卡還有4場勝差，季後賽之路仍有希望。

摩洛西在社群媒體推特提到，天使隊近日和其他球隊談論交易大谷的方案，即使天使隊近8戰拿6勝，交易大谷的可能性仍然存在。根據數據網站《Baseball Reference》預測，天使隊本季打進季後賽的機率只有9.6％。

摩洛西指出，金鶯隊和響尾蛇隊都向天使隊詢問交易大谷的可能性，這兩支球隊的興趣被形容為盡職調查，皆具有年輕、天份的人才基礎，有利於做交易。

但摩洛西也提到，天使隊可能會等接下來和老虎隊、藍鳥隊的系列賽後，再決定是否交易大谷翔平。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
推薦新聞
網友回應
載入中
已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。