MLB》大谷翔平是否會被交易？ 傳有兩隊已向天使詢問

大谷翔平。（資料照，今日美國）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕大聯盟8月1日（美國時間）的交易大限將至，天使隊日本球星大谷翔平的動向備受矚目。根據大聯盟資深記者摩洛西（Jon Morosi）指出，傳出金鶯和響尾蛇等隊已向天使隊詢問交易大谷的可能性。

天使隊目前戰績51勝49敗暫居美聯西區第三，距離爭取第3張美聯外卡還有4場勝差，季後賽之路仍有希望。

請繼續往下閱讀...

摩洛西在社群媒體推特提到，天使隊近日和其他球隊談論交易大谷的方案，即使天使隊近8戰拿6勝，交易大谷的可能性仍然存在。根據數據網站《Baseball Reference》預測，天使隊本季打進季後賽的機率只有9.6％。

摩洛西指出，金鶯隊和響尾蛇隊都向天使隊詢問交易大谷的可能性，這兩支球隊的興趣被形容為盡職調查，皆具有年輕、天份的人才基礎，有利於做交易。

但摩洛西也提到，天使隊可能會等接下來和老虎隊、藍鳥隊的系列賽後，再決定是否交易大谷翔平。

Sources: Orioles, DBacks among teams inquiring with the Angels about Shohei Ohtani’s trade availability. Both clubs’ interest has been described as due diligence; both teams have the young talent base conducive to making a trade. @MLBNetwork @MLBPipeline

The Angels have communicated about Shohei Ohtani trade scenarios with other teams in recent days.



Even as the Angels have won 6 of 8, the possibility of an Ohtani trade remains.



The Angels are at 9.6% in the latest @baseball_ref playoff odds projection.@MLBNetwork @MLB