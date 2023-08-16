MiLB》「台灣怪力男」李灝宇傳傷情！今進入7天傷兵名單

Hao-Yu Lee walked to lead off game two and then moved up to 2nd on this Luke Gold single…but it looks like he tweaked his leg a bit, and then he left the game. pic.twitter.com/jF95fiGwjH— Tigers ML Report （@tigersMLreport） August 13, 2023
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕季中被從費城人交易來到老虎的「台灣怪力男」李灝宇，今天因左大腿拉傷，被放進7天傷兵名單。
費城人今年交易大限前將李灝宇送到老虎，換回明星右投羅倫森（Michael Lorenzen），根據官網最新排名，李灝宇目前位居老虎農場第8號新秀。
李灝宇在台灣時間11日敲出轉隊首轟，13日雙重賽第2戰首打席選到保送，在隊友敲安、跑上二壘時，腿部出現不適，隨後就退場休息，今天確定進入7天傷兵名單。
李灝宇在老虎高階1A出賽8場，打擊率0.214、1轟、攻擊指數0.742，轉隊前在費城人高A出賽64場，打擊率0.283、5轟、攻擊指數0.773。