體育 棒球 旅外

MiLB》「台灣怪力男」李灝宇傳傷情！今進入7天傷兵名單

2023/08/16 07:57

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕季中被從費城人交易來到老虎的「台灣怪力男」李灝宇，今天因左大腿拉傷，被放進7天傷兵名單。

費城人今年交易大限前將李灝宇送到老虎，換回明星右投羅倫森（Michael Lorenzen），根據官網最新排名，李灝宇目前位居老虎農場第8號新秀。

李灝宇在台灣時間11日敲出轉隊首轟，13日雙重賽第2戰首打席選到保送，在隊友敲安、跑上二壘時，腿部出現不適，隨後就退場休息，今天確定進入7天傷兵名單。

李灝宇在老虎高階1A出賽8場，打擊率0.214、1轟、攻擊指數0.742，轉隊前在費城人高A出賽64場，打擊率0.283、5轟、攻擊指數0.773。

