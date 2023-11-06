晴時多雲

體育 籃球 NBA

NBA》比肩「石佛」鄧肯！ 天才狀元溫班亞瑪20分5火鍋寫狂紀錄

2023/11/06 10:14

溫班亞瑪。（USA TODAY Sports）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕馬刺今在延長賽以116：123不敵暴龍，但天才狀元溫班亞瑪（Victor Wembanyama）繳出20分、5阻攻，再度寫下歷史。

馬刺上半場火力全開，取得54：35遙遙領先，不過下半場風雲變色，暴龍上演絕地大反攻，將戰局逼進延長賽。來到延長賽，北國大軍攻勢不斷，西亞卡姆（Pascal Siakam）、施洛德（Dennis Schroder）、阿努諾比（O.G. Anunoby）等人輪番挺身而出，暴龍在延長賽豪取13分，最終扳倒黑衫軍。

馬刺天才狀元溫班亞瑪全場16投7中、包括投進2記外線，得到20分、9籃板、4助攻、5阻攻，成為自「石佛」鄧肯（Tim Duncan）後，首位單場繳出至少「20分、5阻攻」的馬刺新秀。

馬刺其他球員部分，強森（Keldon Johnson）26分、6籃板，柯林斯（Zach Collins）21分、11籃板，布拉漢姆（Malaki Branham）挹注16分。

暴龍方面，巴恩斯（Scottie Barnes）30分、11籃板、6助攻，施洛德24分、6助攻，阿努諾比24分、7籃板。

