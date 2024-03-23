NBA》為何連被吹2次技術犯規遭驅逐？保羅：我嗆裁判「抖音仔」

保羅。（美聯社）
田兆崴 ／核稿編輯
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕勇士今以111：123不敵溜馬，而在比賽結束前6.6秒，勇士老將「CP3」保羅（Chris Paul）竟遭到裁判布拉德斯（Tony Brothers）連吹2次技術犯規，遭到驅逐出場。賽後記者會上，保羅也透露自己當時被趕出場的原因。
當時比賽已經接近尾聲，保羅也向前要跟溜馬球員致意，不過途中似乎朝裁判碎念幾句，最終連續被吹2次技術犯規，在比賽剩6.6秒時被驅逐出場。
請繼續往下閱讀...
賽後保羅透露，「Tony在跟我講話，我也講回去，我叫他「抖音仔（TikToker）」而被吹了一次技犯，第二個技犯是因為我說他掌握太多權力，於是他又賞我一次技術犯規。」
Chris Paul said he called Tony Brothers a “Tik Toker” to get the first technical and told Brothers he has too much power and received a second T.— Anthony Slater （@anthonyVslater） March 23, 2024
（Paul just posted a Tik Tok of a Brothers interview to his IG story） pic.twitter.com/W2B7x3M4fv
記者詢問保羅為何叫布拉德斯「抖音仔」，保羅給出的答案，正好呼應他賽後在Intsagram上發布的限時動態。他在IG上po出一段來自TikTok的影片，內容為布拉德斯受訪，直言他根本對籃球沒興趣，只是因為想當法官，才誤打誤撞當起裁判。
勇士輸球後，戰績跌至36勝33敗位居西部第10名，距離第9名的湖人有著1.5場勝差；而第11名的火箭則以34勝35敗緊追在後，雙方僅有2場勝差，勇士的附加賽席次也遭到威脅。
Chris Paul posts to his IG story after being ejected from the game by Tony Brothers with 6 seconds left in the 4Q. pic.twitter.com/lQ9eeQBX7d— TheWarriorsTalk （@TheWarriorsTalk） March 23, 2024