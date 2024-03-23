NBA》為何連被吹2次技術犯規遭驅逐？保羅：我嗆裁判「抖音仔」

保羅。（美聯社）

田兆崴 ／核稿編輯

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕勇士今以111：123不敵溜馬，而在比賽結束前6.6秒，勇士老將「CP3」保羅（Chris Paul）竟遭到裁判布拉德斯（Tony Brothers）連吹2次技術犯規，遭到驅逐出場。賽後記者會上，保羅也透露自己當時被趕出場的原因。

當時比賽已經接近尾聲，保羅也向前要跟溜馬球員致意，不過途中似乎朝裁判碎念幾句，最終連續被吹2次技術犯規，在比賽剩6.6秒時被驅逐出場。

賽後保羅透露，「Tony在跟我講話，我也講回去，我叫他「抖音仔（TikToker）」而被吹了一次技犯，第二個技犯是因為我說他掌握太多權力，於是他又賞我一次技術犯規。」

Chris Paul said he called Tony Brothers a “Tik Toker” to get the first technical and told Brothers he has too much power and received a second T.



（Paul just posted a Tik Tok of a Brothers interview to his IG story） pic.twitter.com/W2B7x3M4fv