MLB》夢幻打線太鬼神！ 「宇宙道奇」締造124年來稀有壯舉

「宇宙道奇」開季展現恐怖火力。（資料照，美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕擁有夢幻打線的「宇宙道奇」開季展現恐怖火力，在賽季前9戰都至少能灌進5分，大聯盟數據專家藍斯（Sarah Langs）點出超狂紀錄。

道奇成為自1900年以來，第6支能夠至少在球季前9場比賽中，每戰都轟破5分的球隊，加入1903年海盜、1932年洋基、1936年紅人以及1999年、2002年印地安人（守護者前身）的行列，締造史詩紀錄。

談到球隊的兇猛火力，道奇總教練羅伯斯（Dave Roberts）表示，即便有些球員還在調整狀態，球隊仍然每場比賽打下至少5分，「我認為這對我們的先發投手來說很重要。」

