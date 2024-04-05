晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 即時 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 看報紙 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
體育 棒球 MLB

MLB》夢幻打線太鬼神！ 「宇宙道奇」締造124年來稀有壯舉

2024/04/05 15:13

「宇宙道奇」開季展現恐怖火力。（資料照，美聯社）

張浩群／核稿編輯

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕擁有夢幻打線的「宇宙道奇」開季展現恐怖火力，在賽季前9戰都至少能灌進5分，大聯盟數據專家藍斯（Sarah Langs）點出超狂紀錄。

道奇成為自1900年以來，第6支能夠至少在球季前9場比賽中，每戰都轟破5分的球隊，加入1903年海盜、1932年洋基、1936年紅人以及1999年、2002年印地安人（守護者前身）的行列，締造史詩紀錄。

談到球隊的兇猛火力，道奇總教練羅伯斯（Dave Roberts）表示，即便有些球員還在調整狀態，球隊仍然每場比賽打下至少5分，「我認為這對我們的先發投手來說很重要。」

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
推薦新聞
網友回應
載入中
已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。