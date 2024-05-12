MLB》蝴蝶球殺手！道奇MVP強打佛里曼開轟 豪寫史上第一紀錄

佛里曼。（USA TODAY Sports）

田兆崴 ／核稿編輯

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕道奇強打佛里曼（Freddie Freeman）今日逮中教士投手沃德倫（Matt Waldron）的蝴蝶球開轟，追平史上第一紀錄。

佛里曼1上首打席就炸裂，鎖定沃德倫一顆低角度79.3英哩蝴蝶球，大棒一揮掃出右外野陽春砲，本季第4轟出爐，擊球初速96.3英哩、飛行距離341英呎，助隊先馳得點。

請繼續往下閱讀...

大聯盟數據專家藍斯（Sarah Langs）指出，這是佛里曼生涯第4度狙擊蝴蝶球開轟，自2008年啟用投球追蹤系统（Pitch-tracking era）以來，與克魯茲（Nelson Cruz）、齊默曼（Ryan Zimmerman）、鄧恩（Adam Dunn）並列史上之最，無疑是「蝴蝶球殺手」。

this is Freddie Freeman’s 4th career HR off a knuckleball



that’s tied for the most in the pitch-tracking era （2008）, with Nelson Cruz, Ryan Zimmerman and Adam Dunn



h/t @oapostrophesd https://t.co/zfvnvBGG9w