MLB》藤浪本季首升大聯盟後就被放進傷病名單 紐媒解釋原因

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕效力大都會3A的日本火球男藤浪晉太郎，大都會球團今天宣布，藤浪因右肩拉傷，先是把藤浪拉上大聯盟後，並放進15天傷病名單。

藤浪晉太郎本季以1年335萬美元加盟大都會，藤浪在季前熱身賽5場登板，防禦率高達12.27，因此開季從小聯盟3A出賽。

不過，藤浪在大都會3A球隊雪城大都會表現欠佳，本季在3A出賽9場都是後援，防禦率為14.09，共投7.2局被敲7安，失掉15分（有12分自責），賞9次三振，丟17次保送、2次觸身球，被打擊率為2成50，每局被上壘率高達3.13。

《紐約郵報》記者普瑪（Mike Puma）在社群媒體X上指出，大都會把藤浪拉上大聯盟，並放進傷病名單是道理的，大都會最終需要藤浪在40人名單的位置，透過把藤浪放在大聯盟名單，可在必要時把藤浪轉至60天傷病名單，藉此獲得40人名單上的空缺位置。

藤浪晉太郎去年待過運動家與金鶯隊，整季出賽64場（有7場先發），交出7勝8敗、防禦率7.78的成績，共投79局賞83次三振，丟45次保送、7次觸身球，被打擊率為2成42，每局被上壘率為1.49。

