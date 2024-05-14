晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 即時 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 看報紙 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
體育 棒球 MLB

MLB》藤浪本季首升大聯盟後就被放進傷病名單 紐媒解釋原因

2024/05/14 08:09

藤浪晉太郎。（資料照，美聯社）

張浩群／核稿編輯

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕效力大都會3A的日本火球男藤浪晉太郎，大都會球團今天宣布，藤浪因右肩拉傷，先是把藤浪拉上大聯盟後，並放進15天傷病名單。

藤浪晉太郎本季以1年335萬美元加盟大都會，藤浪在季前熱身賽5場登板，防禦率高達12.27，因此開季從小聯盟3A出賽。

不過，藤浪在大都會3A球隊雪城大都會表現欠佳，本季在3A出賽9場都是後援，防禦率為14.09，共投7.2局被敲7安，失掉15分（有12分自責），賞9次三振，丟17次保送、2次觸身球，被打擊率為2成50，每局被上壘率高達3.13。

《紐約郵報》記者普瑪（Mike Puma）在社群媒體X上指出，大都會把藤浪拉上大聯盟，並放進傷病名單是道理的，大都會最終需要藤浪在40人名單的位置，透過把藤浪放在大聯盟名單，可在必要時把藤浪轉至60天傷病名單，藉此獲得40人名單上的空缺位置。

藤浪晉太郎去年待過運動家與金鶯隊，整季出賽64場（有7場先發），交出7勝8敗、防禦率7.78的成績，共投79局賞83次三振，丟45次保送、7次觸身球，被打擊率為2成42，每局被上壘率為1.49。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
推薦新聞
網友回應
載入中
已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。