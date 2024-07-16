美洲盃》賽事亂象不斷！哥國足協主席遭逮捕、球迷未購票硬闖球場

耶蘇倫。（資料照，歐新社）

張浩群／核稿編輯

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕根據報導，哥倫比亞足協主席耶蘇倫（Ramon Jesurun）因在美洲盃冠軍賽賽後毆打保全而遭逮捕。

除了擔任足協主席外，耶蘇倫也是南美足協副會長、在國際足總FIFA（The Fédération Internationale de Football Association ）也佔有一席之地，昨傳出71歲的他及他43歲的兒子因在體育館通道內被保全阻攔而開始大吼大叫，隨後演變成肢體衝突，甚至還發生了勒脖子等危險動作，隨後在佛羅里達當地遭逮捕。

請繼續往下閱讀...

今年美洲盃賽事亂象層出不窮，先是有球迷闖入球場、球員和球迷爆發肢體衝撞、賽事官員毆打保全，賽事期間還有大群未購票球迷以蠻力闖入球場觀看比賽，造成比賽數次延後、品質下降。

An utter disaster in Miami at the Copa America final.



Just look at the faces. Listen to the panic.



These terrifying scenes via @AztecaDeportes. There are many others. pic.twitter.com/KHQDMhTVDX