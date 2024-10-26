晴時多雲

體育 棒球 MLB

世界大賽》太猛了！洋基「怪力男」逆轉2分砲 還創史上第一人偉業

2024/10/26 10:02

史坦頓。（美聯社）史坦頓。（美聯社）

田兆崴 ／核稿編輯

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕今日世界大賽G1，洋基「怪力男」史坦頓（Giancarlo Stanton）在6上夯出逆轉2分砲，同時締造一項史上第一人紀錄。

比賽前5局打完時，道奇1：0領先，6上洋基發動攻勢，首名打者索托（Juan Soto）率先敲安，1出局後，史坦頓棒打道奇先發投手佛雷爾提（Jack Flaherty），敲出左外野2分砲，擊球初速116.6英哩、飛行距離412英呎，一棒扭轉戰局。

史坦頓在季後賽已經連4戰開轟，數據專家藍斯（Sarah Langs）指出，史坦頓成為大聯盟史上第一位，兩度在季後賽至少連4場敲出全壘打的選手，過往他在2020年曾連5場開砲。

此外，史坦頓這發擊球初速116.6英哩的暴力轟，也是自2015年《Statcast》啟用以來，世界大賽最強勁的擊球。

