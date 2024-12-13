NBA》勇士對戰火箭15連勝被終結！今裁判報告出爐 證實庫明加犯規

庫明加與J.格林爭搶籃板球。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心/綜合報導〕勇士昨天以90：91不敵火箭，對戰15連勝就此被終結，也無緣NBA盃4強，而在比賽倒數階段庫明加（Jonathan Kuminga）的犯規成為勝負分水嶺，更讓勇士主帥柯爾（Steve Kerr）怒批判決不合理。如今裁判報告出爐，結果證實庫明加的確犯規。

昨比賽最後的一個回合，柯瑞（Stephen Curry）於勇士1分領先時投三分未進，兩隊在地上爭搶籃板球，最終裁判給庫明加犯規，J.格林（Jalen Green）得以站上罰球線並穩罰2球，幫助火箭獲勝。賽後勇士主帥柯爾更直言，從來沒有在NBA層級看過這種吹判。

不過今天聯盟裁判報告出爐，報告指出，勇士與火箭之戰的最後幾秒，庫明加對J.格林的犯規判決是正確的，「庫明加試圖越過J.格林去搶球，並拉了他的肩膀。」

The NBA's L2M Report confirms that Jonathan Kuminga's foul on Jalen Green in the final seconds of Warriors-Rockets was the correct call.



"Kuminga reaches over Green in an attempt to get to the ball and pulls his shoulder down."



Dubs were leading by one point at the time of the… pic.twitter.com/tqSK1NeMI2