經典賽》台灣隊被西班牙打爆！ 大聯盟記者曝大巨蛋變圖書館

大巨蛋破三萬球迷進場。（記者陳志曲攝）

〔體育中心/綜合報導〕經典賽資格賽台灣隊在首戰陷入大幅落後，大聯盟官網記者克雷爾（Michael Clair）指出，台北大巨蛋現場一片寂靜。

台灣隊今日交手西班牙，未料戰況呈現一面倒，前6局打完落後10分，瀕臨扣倒危機，所幸吳念庭在7下敲出適時安打，幫助球隊續命，比賽7局打完時，台灣隊以3：12落後。

請繼續往下閱讀...

由於台灣隊大比分落後，大聯盟官網記者克雷爾表示，台北大巨蛋現場一片寂靜，西班牙隊休息區的聲音甚至比球迷還多。

Oh my god. Gabriel Lino with a two-run blast to left field and Spain is up 12-2 in the 6th. If Chinese Taipei can't score a few runs soon, we are on pace for a mercy rule ending in the 7th inning.



The Taipei Dome is so SILENT you can pick up the Spanish dugout more than fans.