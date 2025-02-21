晴時多雲

體育 棒球 中職

經典賽》台灣隊被西班牙打爆！ 大聯盟記者曝大巨蛋變圖書館

2025/02/21 22:01

大巨蛋破三萬球迷進場。（記者陳志曲攝）大巨蛋破三萬球迷進場。（記者陳志曲攝）

〔體育中心/綜合報導〕經典賽資格賽台灣隊在首戰陷入大幅落後，大聯盟官網記者克雷爾（Michael Clair）指出，台北大巨蛋現場一片寂靜。

台灣隊今日交手西班牙，未料戰況呈現一面倒，前6局打完落後10分，瀕臨扣倒危機，所幸吳念庭在7下敲出適時安打，幫助球隊續命，比賽7局打完時，台灣隊以3：12落後。

由於台灣隊大比分落後，大聯盟官網記者克雷爾表示，台北大巨蛋現場一片寂靜，西班牙隊休息區的聲音甚至比球迷還多。

