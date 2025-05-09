晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 即時 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 看報紙 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
體育 棒球 MLB

MLB》1人都沒解決！道奇火球男控球大爆炸 復健賽連丟5BB慘失5分

2025/05/09 11:11

寇派克。（資料照，路透）寇派克。（資料照，路透）

廖志軒／核稿編輯

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕道奇火球男寇派克（Michael Kopech）因右肩傷勢在傷兵名單開季，今在3A進行首場復健賽，結果控球大爆炸，一個人次都沒解決黯然退場。

寇派克今日先發登板面對洛磯3A，未料控球嚴重走鐘，開賽連丟5次保送，直接奉送對手2分，這時寇派克也被換下場，留下無人出局滿壘局面，之後3名跑者全回來得分，寇派克帳面成績失掉5分。

寇派克首場復健賽表現不佳，面對5位打者一個人次都沒解決，出現5次保送，慘失5分責失，用球數23球、只有3顆好球，最快球速達到98.2英哩（約158公里）。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

推薦新聞
網友回應
載入中