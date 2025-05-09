MLB》1人都沒解決！道奇火球男控球大爆炸 復健賽連丟5BB慘失5分

寇派克。（資料照，路透）

廖志軒／核稿編輯

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕道奇火球男寇派克（Michael Kopech）因右肩傷勢在傷兵名單開季，今在3A進行首場復健賽，結果控球大爆炸，一個人次都沒解決黯然退場。

寇派克今日先發登板面對洛磯3A，未料控球嚴重走鐘，開賽連丟5次保送，直接奉送對手2分，這時寇派克也被換下場，留下無人出局滿壘局面，之後3名跑者全回來得分，寇派克帳面成績失掉5分。

寇派克首場復健賽表現不佳，面對5位打者一個人次都沒解決，出現5次保送，慘失5分責失，用球數23球、只有3顆好球，最快球速達到98.2英哩（約158公里）。

This really sucks to see. Michael Kopech is taken out after walking five consecutive batters in the 1st inning in OKC.



Albuquerque is up 2-0 and Justin Jarvis comes in with the bases still loaded and nobody out. https://t.co/az1gTtIlUG pic.twitter.com/b45jaRP0no