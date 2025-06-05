MiLB》保重！ 李灝宇遭觸身球直擊臉部 治療後即刻退場（影音）

Ugh. Hao-You Lee gets hit in the face and has to leave the game. This is the 3rd time he has been hit in the head in the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/HApwVgh890— Tigers ML Report （@tigersMLreport） June 4, 2025
李冠霖／核稿編輯
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕本季在小聯盟3A表現不俗的老虎隊台灣好手李灝宇，於今天對守護者的比賽中，被觸身球直擊頭部，因此提前退場。
李灝宇在本場第一個打席，就用高達105.5英里的擊球初速，敲出一支417英尺的超深遠飛球，但卻遭到對手接殺，第二打席，李灝宇被89.5英里的伸卡球直擊頭部，並直接退場休息。
根據影片顯示，李灝宇應是被球直擊臉部，有出現流鼻血的現象，他也在防護員的攙扶下進行治療，接下來若無意外將會進行腦震盪檢查，希望一切並無大礙。
今年李灝宇在3A出賽50場，打擊率2成63，有4轟、23分打點，跑出7次盜壘成功，整體攻擊指數0.756，曾被點名有望在本季登上大聯盟。
李灝宇在小聯盟生涯一共被砸過22次，去年賽季他也曾2度被頭部觸身球擊中。
Hopefully “just” a broken nose for Hao-Yu Lee. Looked bad, sounded worse, trainer still scraping blood out of the batters box before we resume play. Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/nYPrLuU2xc— Detroit Tigers Minor League Tracker （@Tiger_Lifer） June 4, 2025