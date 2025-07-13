中職》外籍球迷脫序行為太誇張 富邦球團再加碼英文聲明

外籍球迷脫序行為太誇張，富邦球團再加碼英文聲明。（取自富邦悍將官方臉書專頁）

〔記者倪婉君／台北報導〕富邦悍將昨晚在新莊主場迎戰台鋼雄鷹的賽事期間，發生球迷擅自闖入管制區及在場邊有不雅舉動情事，富邦球團今（13日）發出公告表示遺憾並會加強管制，且由於昨晚是外籍球迷出現赤裸上身並拿著充氣娃娃做出脫序行為，球團隨後也在官方社群貼出英文聲明，嚴正譴責相關情事。

富邦球團指出，「提供適合闔家觀賞的良好球場氛圍，是富邦悍將球團一貫重視的核心信念。未來本球團將持續強化管制區出入控管，提升觀眾席區安全人員的巡查頻率，如有發生擅闖管制區或於球場內有違反社會善良風俗之脫序行為，將請現場警力協助予以驅離。同時誠摯呼籲所有進場球迷遵守球場規定及配合工作人員指示，共同維護安全、友善、舒適的觀賽環境。」

只是昨晚出現失控行為的是一群外籍球迷，不但擅闖管制區跳舞並合照，甚至在場邊有男性外籍球迷僅著內褲拿著充氣娃娃做出不雅舉動，當時旁邊還有家長帶著小孩經過，讓不少球迷都感到相當傻眼。

富邦球團則在社群另放上英文聲明，「Regarding the incident during the July 12 （Saturday） game in which group of fans unlawfully entered a restricted area and engaged in inappropriate conducts, the Fubon Guardians organization condemn such behaviors and apologize to those offended. We have immediately reviewed our stadium security protocols and are working with the League to strengthen relevant procedures and response measures.

Providing a family-friendly and welcoming ballpark environment has always been a core value of the Fubon Guardians. Moving forward, we will further reinforce access controls for restricted areas and increase the frequency of security staff patrols in the spectator stands. In the event of any unauthorized entry into restricted zones or other disruptive conduct violating public decency within the stadium, we will request assistance from on-site police to remove the offenders from the premises immediately. We may also bar the offenders from entering the statium in the future, or press charges against the offenders. We also sincerely urge all fans to comply with stadium rules and follow staff instructions so that together we can maintain a safe, friendly, and comfortable viewing environment.」

