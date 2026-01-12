路跑》渣打馬拉松糗變「馬拉桑」 官方宣布補救措施了

渣打馬21公里完賽獎牌被誤植。（記者吳孟儒攝，本報合成）

〔記者吳孟儒／台北報導〕2026渣打台北公益馬拉松昨日落幕，共有2.6萬人共襄盛舉，只是美中不足的是完賽獎牌出現拼錯英文，將馬拉松的英文marathon拼成marathan，而官方也在今天道歉並公告緊急補救措施，提供所有完賽跑友免費申請更換。

以下為渣打馬拉松官方公告：

感謝各位跑友熱情參與2026 渣打臺北公益馬拉松，一起完成這場意義非凡的挑戰。 相信完賽獎牌不僅是賽事的紀念，更承載著跑友為賽事付出的努力與汗水。

本屆賽事獎牌因製作作業疏失，導致獎牌文字內容出現錯誤，對此我們深感抱歉，並向所有受影響的跑友致上最誠摯的歉意。

為彌補此次疏失，大會將重新製作正確版本之完賽獎牌，提供所有完賽跑友免費申請更換。後續寄送與時程相關安排，將以電子郵件另行通知。有意申請更換獎牌的完賽跑友，請於1月18日（日）23:59前，依公告連結填寫相關資訊，以利後續寄送作業。 相關訊息亦將公布於官方網站，敬請跑友留意。

未來我們將更嚴謹檢視相關流程，避免類似情形再次發生。再次感謝各位跑友的理解與支持，並再次對此次不便致上誠摯歉意。

申請連結：https://forms.gle/ahfvLJC1gqSu413u5 （需登入Google帳號填寫）

2026 Standard Chartered Taipei Charity Marathon | Medal Replacement Notice

Thank you for taking part in the 2026 Standard Chartered Taipei Charity Marathon. We believe that a finisher’s medal is more than a keepsake, it represents the effort and commitment of every runner who crossed the finish line.

Due to a production oversight, the finisher medals for this year’s race contain a spelling error in the engraved text. As a result, the medals did not fully reflect the quality of the event nor the dedication and effort of our runners. We sincerely apologise for this mistake and extend our deepest apologies to all affected participants.

To address the issue, the organiser will reproduce the corrected version of the finisher’s medal at no cost and offer all finishers the option to receive a replacement. Details regarding delivery arrangements and timeline will be communicated via email. Runners who wish to request a replacement medal are kindly asked to submit the required information through the link provided in the official announcement by 11:59 PM on Sunday, January 18, to facilitate the delivery process. Relevant information will also be available on the official website.

Going forward, we will further strengthen our review and quality control processes to prevent similar issues. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support, and once again apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Medal Replacement Application Link: https://forms.gle/ahfvLJC1gqSu413u5 （Google Account sign in is required to fill the form）

