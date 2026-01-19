自由電子報
體育 即時新聞

NBA倫敦賽邀女星獻唱美國國歌 觀眾突高喊「放過格陵蘭」

2026/01/19 12:18

英國倫敦當地時間18日晚間，舉行一場NBA例行賽，賽前邀請女星獻唱美國國歌，未料突然有一名觀眾高喊「放過格陵蘭」（Leave Greenland alone），畫面引發各界議論。（路透）英國倫敦當地時間18日晚間，舉行一場NBA例行賽，賽前邀請女星獻唱美國國歌，未料突然有一名觀眾高喊「放過格陵蘭」（Leave Greenland alone），畫面引發各界議論。（路透）

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕近期歐洲多國因反對美國總統川普（Donald Trump）取得丹麥自治領土格陵蘭島（Greenland），遭川普威脅徵10％關稅，雙方對峙持續升溫。英國倫敦當地時間18日晚間，舉行一場NBA例行賽，賽前邀請女星獻唱美國國歌，未料突然有一名觀眾高喊「放過格陵蘭」（Leave Greenland alone），畫面引發各界議論。

綜合外媒體報導，NBA曼菲斯灰熊與奧蘭多魔術的例行賽，於18日晚間倫敦O2體育館進行，開賽前主辦單位邀請首位非裔美國小姐、好萊塢演歌兩棲女星凡妮莎．威廉斯（Vanessa Williams）獻唱美國國歌《星條旗》（he Star-Spangled Banner），卻在演唱期間突然發生一段插曲，一名觀眾大聲高喊「放過格陵蘭」。

報導指出，這位觀眾的舉動在現場引起部分觀眾鼓掌與喝采，但凡妮莎．威廉斯並未受到影響，順利完成以川。據悉，該名觀眾是為抗議美國總統川普在17日發表的言論，川普威脅，除非美國政府獲准購買格陵蘭，否則將對包括丹麥、德國、法國與英國在內的歐洲國家加徵新關稅。

