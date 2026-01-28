經典賽》剛加盟衛冕軍道奇的工具人 婉拒為古巴隊出征WBC

伊巴涅茲。（資料照，法新社）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕古巴工具人伊巴涅茲（Andy Ibáñez）休賽季以1年120萬美元加入衛冕軍道奇隊，根據大聯盟古巴記者羅梅洛（Francys Romero）今天在社群媒體X上發文指出，伊巴涅茲為了專注春訓，將不會為古巴隊打今年3月的世界棒球經典賽。
現年32歲的伊巴涅茲去年待在老虎，出賽91場交出4轟、21分打點，打擊率2成39的表現。伊巴涅茲上季主要鎮守三壘，還守過二壘、一壘、游擊、外野等位置；另外，伊巴涅茲曾代表古巴隊打過2013年經典賽。
羅梅洛在X上發文提到，伊巴涅茲有進入古巴隊的初步名單，但他選擇專注春訓，並與新球隊道奇做好準備。
此外，道奇24歲外野手帕赫斯（Andy Pages）先前也婉拒為古巴隊出征經典賽。帕赫斯是道奇二連霸的功臣之一，是球隊主力外野手。
上屆經典賽闖進四強的古巴隊，本屆賽事與波多黎各、加拿大、巴拿馬、哥倫比亞分在A組，分組取前二晉級複賽。
