經典賽》剛加盟衛冕軍道奇的工具人 婉拒為古巴隊出征WBC

伊巴涅茲。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕古巴工具人伊巴涅茲（Andy Ibáñez）休賽季以1年120萬美元加入衛冕軍道奇隊，根據大聯盟古巴記者羅梅洛（Francys Romero）今天在社群媒體X上發文指出，伊巴涅茲為了專注春訓，將不會為古巴隊打今年3月的世界棒球經典賽。

現年32歲的伊巴涅茲去年待在老虎，出賽91場交出4轟、21分打點，打擊率2成39的表現。伊巴涅茲上季主要鎮守三壘，還守過二壘、一壘、游擊、外野等位置；另外，伊巴涅茲曾代表古巴隊打過2013年經典賽。

請繼續往下閱讀...

羅梅洛在X上發文提到，伊巴涅茲有進入古巴隊的初步名單，但他選擇專注春訓，並與新球隊道奇做好準備。

此外，道奇24歲外野手帕赫斯（Andy Pages）先前也婉拒為古巴隊出征經典賽。帕赫斯是道奇二連霸的功臣之一，是球隊主力外野手。

上屆經典賽闖進四強的古巴隊，本屆賽事與波多黎各、加拿大、巴拿馬、哥倫比亞分在A組，分組取前二晉級複賽。

Andy Ibáñez will not be with Cuba for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, according to sources.



Although Ibáñez was included on Cuba’s preliminary roster, he has chosen to focus on Spring Training and properly prepare with his new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.