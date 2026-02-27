自由電子報
體育 2026WBC 最新報導

經典賽》長打出爐！ 李灝宇170.3KM怪力重擊以色列國手Dean Kremer

2026/02/27 07:20

李灝宇。（資料照，美聯社）李灝宇。（資料照，美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕老虎隊台灣經典賽好手李灝宇，今天在對陣金鶯的大聯盟春訓熱身賽擔任先發打擊，敲出今年春訓的第一隻長打。

李灝宇本戰擔任先發3棒指定打擊，他在3上棒打經典賽以色列國手，上季拿下11勝的強投克默（Dean Kremer），以105.8英哩（約170.3公里）的速度敲出一支二壘安打，這也是他今年首支長打。

李灝宇的長打差一點就能送回一壘上的維爾林（Matt Vierling），但他在往本壘跑時被阻殺出局，而金鶯捕手大物巴薩洛（Samuel Basallo）在觸殺維爾林時右手受傷退場。

總計李灝宇今天5打數1安打，連續2場比賽都有安打，打擊率下降到2成31，長打率則上升到3成08。

