MLB》明天還能投球嗎？ 大谷翔平被觸身球砸提前退場

大谷翔平。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕道奇日本巨星大谷翔平明天預計「投打二刀流」出戰洛磯，但今天右手被觸身球砸到，提前退場。

大谷今天擔任開路先鋒DH，首打席敲出強勁平飛球被二壘手接殺，3下擊出一壘滾地出局，4下再度上場，被洛磯左投弗里蘭（Kyle Freeland）失控的變速球K到右手腕附近，本季第5度挨球吻。

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大谷被砸後仍留在場上跑壘，靠著隊友敲安回來得分，5下道奇換上代打拉辛（Dalton Rushing），讓大谷退場休息。

大谷翔平此役打擊表現2打數無安打，目前打擊率0.270。

Here's a look at where Shohei Ohtani was hit on the right hand in the bottom of the 4th. He didn't seem overly bothered by it and stayed in the game after being checked on by a trainer. pic.twitter.com/OZlrsBDuCB