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MLB》明天還能投球嗎？ 大谷翔平被觸身球砸提前退場

2026/05/27 12:01

大谷翔平。（美聯社）大谷翔平。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕道奇日本巨星大谷翔平明天預計「投打二刀流」出戰洛磯，但今天右手被觸身球砸到，提前退場。

大谷今天擔任開路先鋒DH，首打席敲出強勁平飛球被二壘手接殺，3下擊出一壘滾地出局，4下再度上場，被洛磯左投弗里蘭（Kyle Freeland）失控的變速球K到右手腕附近，本季第5度挨球吻。

大谷被砸後仍留在場上跑壘，靠著隊友敲安回來得分，5下道奇換上代打拉辛（Dalton Rushing），讓大谷退場休息。

大谷翔平此役打擊表現2打數無安打，目前打擊率0.270。

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