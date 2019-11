足球》一代名將職涯將落幕！ 西班牙隊史進球王宣佈季後退休

西班牙傳奇前鋒比利亞即將於這賽季結束後退休。(歐新社)

〔體育中心/綜合報導〕前巴薩、西班牙球星比利亞(David Villa)在個人推特帳號上po文宣佈,這位傳奇前鋒今年賽季結束後,將選擇卸下職業球員的身份並高掛戰靴,結束他19年來輝煌的足球生涯。

After 19 years as a professional, I have decided to retire from playing football at the end of this season. Thank you to all the teams, coaches and teammates that have allowed me to enjoy this dreamed career. Thank you to my family, that has always been there to support me. pic.twitter.com/E82vb3tNwT