NBA》表弟抵達紐奧良 感性謝謝國王球迷
卡森斯今日抵達紐奧良。（資料照，法新社）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕「表弟」卡森斯（DeMarcus Cousins）下半季從國王轉戰鵜鶘，他今天與一同轉隊的隊友卡斯比（Omri Casspi）搭乘鵜鶘老闆的私人飛機抵達紐奧良。
鵜鶘總教練詹崔（Alvin Gentry）與球隊總管丹普斯（Dell Demps）都前來迎接卡森斯與卡斯比。鵜鶘也公布卡森斯的新背號將會是0號，而非國王時期的15號，鵜鶘將在明天為兩人舉辦記者會。
前往鵜鶘前，卡森斯在社群網站發文，感性謝謝國王球迷的支持。「很難用言語描述離開沙加緬度對我有多困難，我把我的一切都給了國王球迷，你們也同樣地回饋給我，你們的支持是我的全部。任何東西都無法換取我在這的時光，從第一天起大家對待我的方式就讓我有家的感覺。每一個人在我的生活中都占有很重要的部份，也幫助我走到今天。我不認為你們是球迷，你們都是我的家人，即使相隔好幾千里也不會改變，謝謝，沙加緬度。」
卡森斯也表示，未來會繼續在沙加緬度舉辦籃球營，並持續對這座城市貢獻自己能力所及的事情。「任何事都不會改變我對沙加緬度的愛。」
Words can't even express how hard it is for me to have to leave the city of Sacramento and all of the amazing people that I have met while out here. I gave it my all for you and you gave it right back. The most amazing fans on the planet and I just want you to know that your support has meant everything to me. It's hard to believe that it was seven years ago that this young kid from Alabama showed up in Sacramento scared and not knowing a soul. As I look back upon my time here, I wouldn't trade it for anything. I have met so many amazing people, many of whom went out of their way to make me feel right at home from day one. Each and every one of you have played such an important part in my life and helping me become the person I am today. I don't just consider you all as fans, you all are my family...and a couple thousand miles aren't going to change a thing. Thank you Sacramento. #LoyaltyisLove
