NBA》曾想為溜馬拚總冠軍 喬治：沒想到會被交易

喬治。（資料照，法新社）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕前溜馬一哥喬治（Paul George）今夏被交易至雷霆，昨天在個人Instagram上發布了一則影片，註解中提到先前「沒想到自己會被溜馬交易」，不過兩個月前他才表示，雷霆並不是他們考慮的對象。
喬治在貼文中提到：「我沒想到會被交易，但是事情發生了，我仍會全力以赴。」不過外媒也指出，喬治在7月12日才對記者表示，雷霆並不是他們考慮的對象，他以為會去其他4、5支隊伍。
喬治今夏曾傳出下個賽季不會留在溜馬，有意轉戰湖人，雖然自己曾跳出來澄清，願為溜馬力拚總冠軍，不過最後仍被交易，雷霆從眾多強隊中脫穎而出，送出歐拉迪波（Victor Oladipo）和小沙波尼斯（Domantas Sabonis）換來喬治。
About this summer... I contacted my guy Ryan Capretta @proactivesp immediately after losing in the playoffs and told him I'm on a mission this year to be the best. I wanted him to challenge me and push me harder than I've ever been pushed before. I knew I wasn't good enough the past year and wanted to give my team more. Didn't know I was gonna be traded but what happened, happened. Now I'm faced with the same mission to be the best playing along side the best and damn I'm excited about that! I got better and stronger fasho. Only time would tell. Thanks to everyone over at Proactive who also helped the kid! #ThunderUp #WhatAreYouCapableOf #PG1 #NoBrakes #TilICollapse