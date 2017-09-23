2017 台北世大運

NBA》曾想為溜馬拚總冠軍 喬治：沒想到會被交易

2017/09/23 11:27

喬治。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕前溜馬一哥喬治（Paul George）今夏被交易至雷霆，昨天在個人Instagram上發布了一則影片，註解中提到先前「沒想到自己會被溜馬交易」，不過兩個月前他才表示，雷霆並不是他們考慮的對象。

喬治在貼文中提到：「我沒想到會被交易，但是事情發生了，我仍會全力以赴。」不過外媒也指出，喬治在7月12日才對記者表示，雷霆並不是他們考慮的對象，他以為會去其他4、5支隊伍。

喬治今夏曾傳出下個賽季不會留在溜馬，有意轉戰湖人，雖然自己曾跳出來澄清，願為溜馬力拚總冠軍，不過最後仍被交易，雷霆從眾多強隊中脫穎而出，送出歐拉迪波（Victor Oladipo）和小沙波尼斯（Domantas Sabonis）換來喬治。

