NBA》狂轟47分！柯瑞飆分慶34歲生日 締造史上第4高紀錄

勇士一哥柯瑞。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕勇士一哥柯瑞（Stephen Curry）今日狂轟47分，歡慶34歲生日，根據美媒數據統計，柯瑞在生日夜得到47分，寫下史上第4高紀錄。

今日勇士多喜臨門，不僅迎接攻守核心之一的D.格林（Draymond Green）傷癒歸隊，柯瑞也在這天過34歲生日，柯瑞全場25投16中、轟進7顆三分彈，瘋砍47分、6籃板、6助攻，幫助灣區大軍126：112輕取巫師，摘下4連勝。

根據《ESPN Stats & Info》數據統計，盤點歷史上所有球員在生日夜的得分表現，柯瑞今日轟下47分，創下史上第4高紀錄，僅次「詹皇」詹姆斯（LeBron James）2009年25歲生日的48分、「人類電影精華」威金斯（Dominique Wilkins）1987年27歲生日的53分，以及「俠客」歐尼爾（Shaquille O'Neal）2000年28歲生日的61分。

